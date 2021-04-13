Mayoral candidates field questions

Early voting has started in the Dunlap City Election where voters will choose a mayor, three council members and judge. Only the mayoral race is being contested with incumbent mayor, Dwain Land being challenged by Clint Huth.
What is the major issue you want to work on first, or primarily? “Our main problem is sewer, it’s a problem in 94 other counties in the state, too. Our old lines have deteriorated; they were installed in the 1960s and the technology is a lot different now. We’re spending approximately $50,000 each year to repair and sleeve these lines. We’ll continue to apply for grants for major overhauls so the cost of $3 million won’t be passed on to our 953 sewer customers.”
What is the major issue you want to work on first, or primarily? “I want to improve trust in government and in our elected officials. A lot of the local issues I want to work on go together, especially growth and infrastructure, and those will be a big focus for me.”
