Jesse Hopkins

Jesse Clinton Hopkins, 78, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at his home. He was of the Church of God faith.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Castleberry; parents, Burl and Anna Ruth Hopkins; sisters, Nina Lou Hixson and Margaret Wilson; and nephews, Ronnie and Michael Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Hopkins; two daughters, Laura (Danny) Rigsby, Okeechopee, Florida, and Brook Hayes, Spencer; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Anna Elizabeth Burns, Ringgold, Georgia and Dorothy (Buster) Brymer, Dunlap; brother, Kenneth Wayne Hopkins, Foley, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, April 9 at Keener Hill Cemetery with Bro. Steve Taylor officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.