Two killed in Cagle Mountain wreck

(Photo by Dunlap Fire Department)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the names of two victims killed in a vehicle accident on Highway 8/111 on Cagle Mountain April 7. Lt. John Harmon reported driver Priscilla Williamson, 39, and passenger Octavia Lackey, 33, passed away when a 2017 Chevrolet Spark crossed the center line into the path of a 2019 Freightliner at 8:51 a.m. Both victims are from Chattanooga. Driving the truck was Edward Stephens, 27, of Georgia, who was not injured, according to the THP. Thomas Austin, 35, of Dunlap, was driving another vehicle hit by debris but was not injured, Lt. Harmon reported. Highway 111 was closed several hours during investigation and clean-up, with multiple emergency personnel responding. For more, see the April 15 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.