Laquata Joyce Price Roberts, 82, of Hixson, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her home.

She was of the Baptist Faith. She was a retired seamstress and enjoyed baking, arranging flowers and decorating for Christmas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilmer Roberts; daughter, Sonya Swafford; grandson, Jessie Land; parents, Elmer and Beulah Price; and sister, Shirley Sims.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Tommy) Ashburn, Hixson; son, Franklin Land Jr., Dunlap; grandchildren, Chris Brown and Ciara (Matt) Davis; two sisters, Freida Seals and Evelyn Lewis; brother, Landon (Cindy) Price, Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, April 6 in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery. Donations can be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.