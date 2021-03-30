King files $3M lawsuit against officers, government agencies

A $3 million lawsuit has been filed by Willard King against Sequatchie County, Marion County, and Hamilton County Government, along with a number of individual police officers from three departments were named in a lawsuit by attorneys representing local resident Willard King. The lawsuit states King was “wrongfully battered, unlawfully seized, and detained against his will when the defendants (officers) were executing a broadly granted search warrant that did not define any area of residence to be searched.”

