James Olin Whittenburg, 86, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William James and Beatrice Mason Whittenburg; daughters, Janice Marie Griffith and Debbie Layne; brother, Robert “Junior” Whittenburg; and granddaughter, Michelle Stewart.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Kilgore Whittenburg; children, Buster (Leslie) Whittenburg, Marty Whittenburg, Jackie Whittenburg, Gina Randall, Loretta Dockery, Stacey Whittenburg and Jennifer Cooley; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A double graveside service was held Monday, March 29 in Whittenburg Family Cemetery for Olin and wife, Marie.

