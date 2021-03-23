Linda Price, 68, passed away March 15, 2021 after a courageous 35-year battle with MS. She was a loving partner of 21 years. As well as a loving mother, nana, and an amazing sister. She loved her dogs, Aston and Lexi.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James “Big Jim” Herman Smith and Wilma Jean Smith; sister, Arleda Stephens; and brother, James Michael Smith.

Survivors are her fiancé, Steve Shipe; daughters, Ginger (Scotty) Burnette and Brenda (Justin) Price; grandchildren, Megan and Hayden Burnette; sisters, Pansy (Paul) Burch and Stacey Vinson; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to the National MS Society.

Graveside services were held in Hixson Cemetery (East Valley Road, Dunlap) at 3:00 p.m. (EST) on Friday, March 19 with Rev. Bill Wolfe presiding.

