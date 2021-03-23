James Andrew “Jimmy” Johnson, 81, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his residence, surround by his loving family.

Jimmy was a lifelong farmer, born and raised in Dunlap. He and his beloved wife, Debra, raised three daughters on their family farm. Jimmy enjoyed collecting antique tractors and watching his grandchildren enjoy the farm he worked so hard for. Jimmy also enjoyed visiting and spending time with all his buddies throughout town. Jimmy and Debra spent their 58 years together working side by side to provide their family with the best life possible. He loved riding the gator around the farm and checking on things, even after his retirement. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix if he had the right parts. Jimmy’s 81 years here on this Earth were spent doing the things he loved with the people he loved most.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Ruby Johnson; and sister, Alma Jean Gillian.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Gray Johnson; daughters, Peggy (Gary) Farley, Bonnie (Troy) Hudson and Sue Ann (Jody) Lockhart; special son, Allen Sharpe; sister, Dortha Lee Townsend; grandchildren, Larry (Melissa) Kelly, Pamela (Cory) Turner, Savannah Lockhart, Jacob Lockhart, Ruby Hudson, Ellie Hudson, and Sadie Lockhart; and great-grandchildren, Alex Kelly, Julianna Kelly and Ryder Turner.

Graveside services were held Sunday, March 21 at Welch Chapel Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.