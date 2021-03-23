Benny Young

Benny Dale Young, 70, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at his residence. He was of the Church of God faith. He was retired from the City of Dunlap.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Leon Young and Fairy Jewel Lamb Cooley; and the love of his life, Linda Hobbs.

He is survived by his children, Kevin Young, Beth (Steven) Turner and Austin Young; siblings, Jakey Cooley, Robert Cooley and Charlie Young; and grandson, Joshua Young.

No funeral services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.