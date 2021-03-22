Driver killed in Highway 28 wreck

| | 0

One person was killed in a single vehicle wreck in Sequatchie County Monday, March 22, Sequatchie County Sheriff Coy Swanger reported. A call on the wreck was received at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sheriff Swanger said the driver’s vehicle apparently veered off Highway 28 and struck a tree. There were no passengers. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation and identity of the driver is being withheld, pending notification of family members. 

 

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment