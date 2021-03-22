Driver killed in Highway 28 wreck

One person was killed in a single vehicle wreck in Sequatchie County Monday, March 22, Sequatchie County Sheriff Coy Swanger reported. A call on the wreck was received at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sheriff Swanger said the driver’s vehicle apparently veered off Highway 28 and struck a tree. There were no passengers. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation and identity of the driver is being withheld, pending notification of family members.