Charlotte Hooks

Charlotte Sutherland Hooks, 56, of Powells Crossroads, passed away March 11, 2021 at Parkridge Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilkie Sutherland; and mother, Beulah Louise Sutherland.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Hooks, Jr.; daughters, Emily Turner, Rebecca Turner, and Miriam Gibson; sisters, Patty (Lewis) Atterton, and Kim (Russ) Souza; brothers, Jeff (Tina) Sutherland, and Kenneth

(Brandi) Sutherland; step-children, Adam Hooks and Jessica Aguilar; grandchildren, Liam, Merrick, Sophia and Phoenix; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday, March 14 in Condra Cemetery with Pastor Jim Troyier officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.