Alvin Reed

Alvin “Pie” Reed, 69, of Signal Mountain, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his home.

He was of the Baptist faith and a retired custodian for Hamilton County School System. He loved to fish and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Reed; mother, Beulah Reed; and brothers, Daniel and Charlie Reed.

He is survived by his daughter, Tina (Billy Bishop) Foster; two sons, Roy (Beth) and Jason “Scraper” Reed, all of Dunlap; two grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Roxanne Dyer; and brothers, William and Allen “Tubby” Reed, both of Signal Mountain.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, March 16 in Sawyer Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.