Terry Shell

Terry D. Shell, 60, of Marion County, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at his home. He served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Harris; and brothers, Randall Shell and Mervin Shell.

He is survived by his daughter, Regina Gray Givens, Dunlap; six sisters, Avis Pickett of Spring City, Faye Lofty of Whitwell, Patricia Anderson of Chattanooga, Brenda Jones of Blackville, South Carolina, Mary Shell Bilbry of Dunlap, and Carolyn Shell Hadders; five brothers, David, Chester, Rodney and Kenneth Shell, all of Dunlap, and Glenn Shell of Athens; and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.