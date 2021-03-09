Sandra Louise Neal, 64, of Dunlap, passed away March 6, 2021 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Phyllis and J.C. Neal; and brothers, Charles and Phillip Neal.

She is survived by her children, Mitchell “Two Bear” Neal (GiGi), Sarah Neal (Kirk Hobbs), Tanya Rowland and Lynn Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Hunter Neal (Alliyah Smartt), Sarabeth Johnson, Olivia Higgins, Parker Higgins, Kiara Hobbs and Kassi Hobbs; brothers, Steve Neal and Stanley (Cathy) Neal; and several nieces and nephews. She was a Meemaw to many.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.