Jimmie Kaye Bouldin, 68, of Dunlap, passed away March 7, 2021 at her home. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dunlap, the activities director at Dunlap NHC Healthcare for 35 years, and also a member of The Red Hatters Organization.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ada Martin Hill; and father, James Kenneth Bouldin.

She is survived by her aunt, Donna Martin; cousins, Michael Martin and Stephanie Martin of McMinnville; First Baptist Church family; and special caregivers, Thelma Hendon and Anna Faye Heard.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 10 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Richard Rea and Bro. Josh Coffman officiating. A graveside service followed in Shellsford Cemetery in McMinnville.

Donations can be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund or Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.