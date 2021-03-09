Carnival added to Valley Fest

Five days of thrill rides, family rides, midway games, food and fun are set to kick off BTC Fiber Valley Fest’s 10th anniversary happening in May.

Rides planned to be brought to Valley Fest can change, but Paul Marini owner of Family Funfest, Inc. said a wide variety of thrill and family rides are planned.

“We work with four or five different carnival providers,” he explained. “One may work better than another, depending on where we’re going. We can customize things a bit.”

For more see the March 11 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.