Norman Jackson

Norman Blaine Jackson departed this life on March 1, 2021 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Norm never met a stranger and his great sense of humor and amazing ability to share stories endeared him to many friends. A devoted and fun-loving husband, father and grandfather, he was preceded in death by his parents, William Frank and Edna Susong Jackson.

He is survived by Teresa, his loving wife of 39 years; daughter Lisa Jackson Short and husband Kevin; grandchildren Isabella, Preston, and Chandler; brother Dean (Sandy) Jackson; nephew David (Beth) Jackson; niece Susan (Steve) Luzzi; niece Marianne (Sam) Matz; and seven great nephews and a great niece.

Norman was born in Greeneville, Tennessee on March 18, 1938 and spent his youth in Sequatchie County on the family farm. He graduated from Sequatchie County High School in 1956. At Tennessee Wesleyan College, he was president of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. He served in the Army Reserves as a medical lab technician. After graduating from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1967, he established a successful law practice in Knoxville, Tennessee until his retirement in 2009. Norman was an avid golfer, and enjoyed skiing, boating and tennis.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Milestone Event Center at Click Funeral Home in Farragut on Monday, March 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. EST. On Tuesday, March 9, the family will receive friends at Ewton Funeral Home in Dunlap from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. CST. A graveside service will immediately follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Dunlap.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations may be made to Knox Area Rescue Ministries, P.O. Box 3310, Knoxville, TN 37927, or American Cancer Society (cancer.org).