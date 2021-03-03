Nancy Ann Harmon Smith, 75, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga surrounded by her two loving daughters.

Ann was known all over the community as “Mama” or “Mama Ann”, the name she took with pride. Ann was a Sequatchie County High School Majorette and was a 1963 graduate of SCHS. After high school, she attended beauty school at Highland Beauty College. She attended First Baptist Church. Ann was a Beautician for 40 years and owned her own catering business. She served on the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network board for 15 years where she was serving as vice president. She was a board member of the City Hall planning commission board and beer board. She was also a member of the Sequatchie County School Board from 1978 – 1984. Every year she enjoyed helping hold elections. Ann also enjoyed cooking the pre-game meals for the Sequatchie County football team when her grandsons played. She was a loving and caring mother and especially a wonderful grandmother. Her door was always open to anyone and everyone.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Verna Ewton Harmon; and husband, Franklin (Frank Daddy) Smith.

She is survived by her daughters, Misty (David Easterly) Smith and Christy (Keith) Pickett; brother, Eugene Harmon; sister, Jewell (Hoot) Gipson; grandchildren, Frankie (Lindsey) Smith, Blake (Miranda) Smith, Jake, Adam (Haley) and Holly Pickett; great-grandchildren, Abel, Knox and Raulston Smith. She will be missed by all her loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 27 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Randy Harmon and Bro. Keith Pickett officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Frankie and Blake Smith, Jake and Adam Pickett, Bob Baker, Dusty Mitchell and Dustin Stewart.

Memorial donations can be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

