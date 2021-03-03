Kenneth Ray Harmon, 80, of Signal Mountain, passed away February 27, 2021 at his home.

He was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church and was retired with over 40 years of service at Combustion Engineering as a draftsman.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Akins; father, Ray Harmon; son, Kenneth Ray “Little Kenneth” Harmon II; and brother, E.J. Harmon.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Juanita Harmon; daughter, Allisa Heard; step-children, Robert Powell and Rhonda Brown; grandchildren, Neal Powell, Carrie Wald, Lavelle Barker, Braxton Heard, Kenneth Heard, Adam Brown, Chad Brown, Jessica Powell, and Michelle Logan; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Aubey Harmon; sisters, Joyce Dotson and Brenda Summers.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, March 2 in McGlothen Cemetery with Bro. Joe Davis officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.