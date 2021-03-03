Joel Lockhart

Joel “Bodine” Lockhart, 73, of Dunlap, passed away February 22, 2021 at Erlanger Healthcare System. He was of the Baptist faith, retired from TDOT and was an umpire for many years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Jo Merriman.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Lockhart; two daughters, Jessica (Scottie Beene) Lockhart, and Shannon (John) Huskey; two sons, Joshua (Jessica Dennis) Lockhart and Robbie Dykes Jr.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Thursday, February 25 in Condra Cemetery with Rev. Barry Basham officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.