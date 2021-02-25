Rev. Edmond Sims, 81, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Sheltering Arms. He was a retired ordained Church of God Minister, also retired from Combustion and was a member of Restoration Point.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Price Sims; parents, Lester and Annie Kerley Sims; sisters, Dorthy Hinshaw and Bobbie Farley; and brothers, Norman, Kelly and Denver Sims.

He is survived by his sons, Mike (Rachael) Sims, Dunlap, and Jeff (Laura) Sims, Monteagle; four grandchildren, Matthew (Phuong) Sims, Jeffery Sims, Geary Dayne (Maria) Meeks and Harley Meeks; three great-grandchildren, Jackson and Sophie Sims, and Wyatt Meeks; brother, Donnie (Connie) Sims, Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, February 24 in Camp Cemetery with Rev. Clifford Waters and Pastor Shane Nivens officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.