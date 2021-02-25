Oliver “Popeye” Olsen, 80, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away peacefully at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga on Saturday, February 13, 2021. He was born March 2, 1940.

“Popeye” was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred Olsen; sisters, June Olsen and Norma Littlefield.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Elizabeth, for 60 years. “Popeye” grew up in Ft. Walton, Florida. He enjoyed animals, gardening, boating, fishing and skiing. Last, but not least, he enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, many friends and neighbors. He was a very social person who never met a stranger. “Popeye” will be missed by all who ever met him, knew him, and loved him.

Those left to cherish “Popeye’s” memory include his wife, Elizabeth Olsen; sons, Buff Olsen and his wife Robin, David Olsen, and Jon Olsen and his wife Tiffany; daughter, Jane Higgins and her husband, Joey; brother, Donald Olsen; eight grandchildren, Kaitlin Wilkerson, Trevor Olsen, Amber Olsen, Holly Hansard, Beth Hansard, Kayla Hansard, Austin Higgins, and Justin Higgins; four great-grandchildren, Hunter Olsen, Koda Day, Opie Day and Khia Day; along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial of a Christian Cremation will be held at a later date. The family will receive visitors at that time.

