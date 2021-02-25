Billie Ray Hudson, 71, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021.

He was of the Church of God faith. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the 101st Airborne Division with the United States Army. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star. He was a member of IBEW Local 175 for 48 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Andrew and Hazel Lucille Howard Hudson; nephew, Jason Hudson.

He is survived by his wife, Ola Bass Hudson; daughter, Amy (Blake) Hudson Gill; sister, Wanda Higdon; brother, Donnie (Sheila) Hudson; granddaughter, Hannah Gill; two goddaughters, Dianna Haskins and Danielle Turman along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, February 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Thans Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Gary Watkins officiating. Military honors were provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard. Family request that mask be worn during at the graveside service. Kitchen area remains closed due to Covid-19.

Arrangements by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.