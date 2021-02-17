Sarah Hallie Cunningham Pope, 95, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

She attended Dunlap First Baptist Church. She was a member of ABWA, Retired Teachers Association, Red Hat Club, and Dunlap Chamber of Commerce.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Earnest Pope; siblings, Mable Hatfield, Richard Cunningham, Ina Hartman, Leonard Cunningham, Margie Hixson, Johnnie Rogers, and Jack Cunningham.

She is survived by sisters-in-law, Patsy Pope, Cheryl Cunningham and Jo Cunningham; brother-in-law, James (JoAnn) Pope; special niece, Angie Moffitt; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday, February 14 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Richard Rae officiating.

Memorial donations can be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.