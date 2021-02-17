Robert “Bobby” Hawkins, 59, of Signal Mountain, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his home. He loved fishing and camping.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Alva Hawkins; and grandparents, Virgie and C.L. Hawkins and Frank and Iva Merciers.

He is survived by his life partner, Linda Hudson; two daughters, Brandy (James) Freeman and Shannon Miller of Cleveland; grandchildren, Angel Freeman, Darrus and Breanna Miller; sister, Brenda (Birchie) Moore of Signal Mountain; brothers, Donnie Hawkins of Signal Mountain and Ronnie (Gale) Hawkins of Trenton, Georgia; lifetime friend, Bo Simmons and wife Marina; and several nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made for funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.