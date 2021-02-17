Raymond Glenn Dawson, 77, of Dunlap, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Erlanger Hospital.

He was a member of Welch Chapel United Methodist Church of Dunlap, a 50-year member of Dunlap Lodge #693 F&A.M., and member of Alhambra Shrine. He was retired from TVA as a heavy equipment operator and worked at RSC and Serdino. He was discharged from the Tennessee National Guard as a 2nd LT in December 1971 and served as a Sequatchie County Commissioner in 1998 for one term.

He enjoyed being Santa Claus for several non-profit organizations and businesses for several years. He served his civic duty as an officer for the Sequatchie County Election Commission for several years. He had a charitable heart, giving his time and monetary donations to local charities and organizations.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Jim and Ovene Dawson.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Carol Dawson; daughter, Kellee (Casey) Dawson McAnally; son, Gregory Taylor (Lora) Dawson; grandchildren, Courtney (Sam Claiborne) Dawson and Daniel Taylor Dawson; step-grandchildren, Hayley McAnally (Chris) Bray and Zack (Samantha Dempsey) McAnally; great-grandson, Elijah Bray; sister, Wilma (Dean) Peoples; brother, Jimmy (Sylvia) Dawson; niece, Heather (Daniel) Genera; nephews, Ken (Stacey) Dawson and Vince Peoples; uncle, Russell Belk; and brother-in-law, Bill Campbell.

Contributions can be made to the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network. No services were held.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.