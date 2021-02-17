Luna Layne, 66, of Dunlap, passed away February 6, 2021.

He was employed by Boler Company in Chattanooga. The things he loved most were his family, friends, serving the Lord, his church and church family, his truck and playing music for the Lord!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dillard and Flossie Layne; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tank and Mae Underwood.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Loretta Underwood Layne; children, Cassie (Gary) Hamblen and Blaine (Mary) Layne; grandchildren, Jaycee and Skye Hamblen, Tristan and Feriah Layne; sisters, Rita (Clettis) McDaniel and Leshia (Jeff) Raines; several nieces and nephews; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. He is loved and will be missed by many.

Graveside services were held Thursday, February 11 in Collier Cemetery with Pastor Shane Nivens officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.