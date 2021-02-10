Ronnie “Red” Morrison, 66, of Signal Mountain, passed away February 5, 2021 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Morrison; son, Bobby Morrison; parents, Reecy and Doris Morrison; and brother, Donnie Morrison.

He is survived by his son, Kris Morrison; grandson, Layne Morrison; sister, Shirley Skiles; two brothers, Roger and Dale Morrison; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, February 9 in Chattanooga Memorial Park with Bro. Glen Key officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.