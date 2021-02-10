Blind date led to lasting love

Attending nearby high schools in Chattanooga, Dunlap’s Larry and Barbara Eddings first went out on a blind double date in 1971. A year later, the couple married, and say cooperation and faith have been keys to their long marriage.

“I had been watching Barbara come in the grocery store, where I worked with her mom for about a year,” Larry recalled. “I wanted to meet her but I was a little shy. When our friends set us up on a blind date, I had to idea who it would be. When Barbara walked in, I was ecstatic.”

