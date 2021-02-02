Judy Aline Fugate, age 74, of Pikeville, TN, died Sunday, January 31, 2021.

She was of the Baptist faith. She was a former employee of the Bledsoe County School System where she worked as a teacher’s assistant. She was a housekeeper at Sequatchie General Hospital and the Director of Country Kids Daycare. She enjoyed gardening, canning and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted R. Fugate; parents, Alfred and Rena Myers; and sons-in-law, Stan Payne and Allan Carr.

She is survived by her children, Deneen Payne of Pikeville, Lynette (Anthony) Johnson of Pikeville, Tara Carr of Dunlap and Andrew (Angie) Fugate of Pikeville; grandchildren, Bailey (Ryan) Thorn, Meghan (John) Colvin, Emily Payne, Carly (Cain) Burnette, Hayden McGuigan, Aysiah McGuigan, Keshia (Gordon) Crawford, Lindsay Carr, Gage Carr, Haley (Cody) DeBord, Madison Fugate and Anna Kate Fugate; great-grandchildren, Ellery and Adelyn Colvin, Ryley Thorn, Kimber Crawford, Cole DeBord, Trent Anderson and Kaylee Drew DeBord; siblings, Alfred (Lois) Myers of Dunlap, Nelda (Paul) Keener of Dunlap, and Sammy (Lisa) Myers of Jasper; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Wanda Boyd of Dunlap, Debbie Fugate of Soddy Daisy, Eva Fugate of Pikeville and Carlos Hale of Hixson; and special caregiver, Ann Myers.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, February 3, at 2:00 p.m. at Cagle Cemetery with Rev. David Rogers and Rev. Jimmy Williams officiating. Burial was in Cagle Cemetery.

