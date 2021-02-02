BTC Fiber Valley Fest is on!

COVID-19 caused a number of cancellations of events in Sequatchie County in 2020, but a long-time Dunlap tradition is being planned for a return in May. BTC Fiber Valley Fest is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2, said Committee Chairman Marlene Basham.

“We were disappointed last year, but we want to make this year’s BTC Valley Fest the best yet for the 10th anniversary,” said Basham. BTC Fiber was included in the event name last year after becoming the primary sponsor.

