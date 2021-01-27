Nave honors late brother by retiring his wrestling shoes

“Retiring your wrestling shoes is a very sacred and personal thing,” explained Sequatchie County High School senior Sadie Jo Nave. She retired the shoes of her late brother, Gavin Gardner, during Senior Night at SCHS on January 14.

Gavin was one of the pioneers of the SCHS program, advancing to the TSSAA Class A/AA wrestling tournament in 2014 in the 120-pound class. He passed away in a house fire in October of 2016.

