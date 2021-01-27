Jim Talley

James (Jim) Richard Talley, 95, of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away peacefully on January 24, 2021.

Jim was a member of Red Bank Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a WWII Navy veteran. He was a graduate of East Tennessee Teachers College and Middle Tennessee State University where he received his Master of Education. He was a beloved principal of several Chattanooga schools, retiring from North Chattanooga Junior High School in 1988 after 40 years of service in the school system.

Jim lived an extraordinary and long life, he was a role model for many and respected by everyone that had the honor of knowing him. He was adored by his daughters and grandchildren. He never forgot a single person he met, and will be remembered by his kindness, generosity, selflessness and wit, always putting his family first.

Jim married his late wife, Mildred Barker Talley, on July 20, 1952. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Beecher and Alpha Talley; and his siblings, Jack, Frankie, Bob, and Agnes.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughters, Marla Talley Burrows, Danita Talley, and Lavada Talley; his grandchildren, Evan Buttrey, Corinne Burrows, Talley, Neely and John Kane Wood; his sister, Elizabeth (Lib) Neely, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests, in remembrance and in honor of him, to perform an act of kindness or pay it forward to someone, as he has done for so many in his lifetime.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 28 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery East Valley Road in Dunlap with full military honors provided by the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard. Social distancing and masks will be required. The grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.