Jason Harvey

In loving memory of our son, Jason Randall Harvey, 38 of Dunlap, Tennessee who passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. He was born April 11, 1982.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clara Smith Johnson, and Arlindis and Bonnie Sims Harvey.

He is survived by his parents, Randall Harvey and Karen Johnson Bonds; daughter, Katelyn Harvey; sons, Byron and Reese Harvey; sister, Krissie Harvey; mother of his children, Amanda Neal Harvey; grandfather, W.L. (Doris) Johnson; uncles, Steve (Connie) Johnson, Greg and Stacey Harvey; aunt, Lisa Robinson; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services and burial were private.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.