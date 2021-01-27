Jackie “Spider” Lockhart

Jackie “Spider” Lynn Lockhart,48, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Irene Lockhart, and Lester and Almeda Chadwick; brother, James “Skeder” Lockhart; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his parents, Meck and Jeannene Chadwick Lockhart; sisters, Lisa (Vinson) Hall and Teresa (Clifford) Hamilton; six nephews, four great-nieces, two great-nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services were held Sunday, January 24 at Lockhart Stone Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.