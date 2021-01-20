Wallace Massengale Sr. Wallace Martin Massengale Sr., 74, of Dunlap, died at Erlanger Medical Center on Thursday, January 14,

2021.

Mr. Massengale was preceded in death by his parents, Estel and Eula Long Massengale; and a sister, Inez Almond.

Survivors include his wife, Geanie Cagle Massengale; son, Wallace M. Massengale, Jr.; brother, Garry (Anna Lou) Massengale; sisters, Amanda (Larry) Dishman and Marsha Massengale; grandchildren, Debrina and Justin Hobbs; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, especially David Long.

Graveside services were held Saturday, January 16 at Camp Cemetery with Bro. Larry Dishman officiating.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.