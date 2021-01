Three seniors at Sequatchie County High School surpassed requirements on a state examination in Animal Science, announced SCHS teacher Tammie Akin. Brianna Rogers, Sidney Springer, and Anna Kate Tibbs passed a Tennessee Specific Industry Certification (TSIC) exam on their first attempts, a rare achievement which earned them postsecondary credit, Akin explained.

