Sammie Carolyn Austin, 77, of Whitwell, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021. She and her husband owned and operated Austin Grocery for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Recie Austin, Sr.; parents, Samuel and Myrtle Pickett; foster children, David Lemons and Chris Church; and siblings, Melvin Pickett, Dorothy Austin, and Shirley Pickett.

Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Recie (Heather) Austin, Jr; grandchildren, Recie (Ashley) Austin, III, Steven (Danielle) Austin, and Taylor James; four great-grandchildren, Blaike Austin, Teig Austin, Parker Austin, and Isla Austin; foster child, D.J. Lemons; siblings, Mildred Andrews, Carl Pickett, J.C. Pickett, Christine Landers, Gail Coffman, Sue Ross, and Rita Lanham; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Thursday, January 14 at Bryant Cemetery in Cartwright with Rev. Greg Pickett officiating.

