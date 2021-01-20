Nancy “Cricket” Smith

Nancy Diane “Cricket” Slatton Smith, 44, of Bridgeport, Alabama passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at her residence.

She is survived by her parents, Georgia Belle Johnson Hagan (Robert Chance) and Steve Graham; children, Kaniel (Brianna) Smith, Terron Slatton, Damon Smith and Skylar Smith; brother, Mark Slatton; uncle, Jessie (Angie) Johnson; aunts, Marie Johnson and Diane Ake; father of Kaniel, Daniel Powell; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, January 13 at Collier Cemetery.

The family requests that donations be made to help with funeral expenses.

