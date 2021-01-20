Mary Ruth Campbell, age 90, of Pikeville, Tennessee died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her home.

She was of the Church of God faith. She loved her family, shopping at Wal-Mart and all of her shoes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Huel Campbell; children, Loretta Campbell and Jerry Don Campbell; and daughter-in-laws, Shirley Campbell, Linda Campbell and Donna Campbell.

She is survived by her children, Jimmy Campbell of Pikeville, Johnny Campbell of Whitwell, Roy (Gaynell) Campbell of Pikeville, Ruby (Rodney) Elliott of Dunlap, Stevie Campbell, James Campbell, Joann Harris and Mary Sue (Allen) Walker, all of Pikeville; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Susie Lawson of Crossville; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held, Sunday, January 3, at 3:00 p.m. at Iron Hill Cemetery. Burial was in Iron Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street, Pikeville.