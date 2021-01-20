Daniel Wayne Littleton, 81, of Dunlap, passed away at his residence on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

He was born July 1, 1939 in Quincy, Illinois. He was a member of Way of the Cross Baptist Church. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam Era, and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Navy Expeditionary Medal. Dan was a very active member of the VFW and American Legion, holding offices with both. He was very active in his church, as well as being active in establishing the Vietnam Memorial in Dunlap. He worked at the University of Tennessee, Covenant Transport, Transport America, Linwood Stone in Buffalo, Iowa, as well as Ordnance Plant in Middletown, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Emmett Littleton and Kate Littleton; mother, Margaret Hester Littleton; brothers, Frankie Littleton and Bill Littleton; sisters, Peggy Sue (Eddy) Alberts and Mary Nale (Jim) Horsey; son, Wade Wilson Littleton; grandsons, Justin James and Cecil Littleton.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Fay McDowell Littleton; sons, Chad Daniel Littleton (fiance, Rhonda McKee) and Russell Wayne Littleton; daughters, Dannielle Lynn Bender (Virgil Power), Denise Johnson, Rhonda (Rick) Agnew, and Tracy (Robert) Pickett; sister, Nancy Kay (Frank) Morton; grandchildren, Zachery, Gabriel and Lukas Bender and Jack, Erica and Adisen Littleton, Tessa Keener, Andy Agnew, Alex Agnew, Zachery (Elizabeth) Pickett, and Kristen (Tyler) Ellison; five great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 18 at Way of the Cross Baptist Church with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial was in Chattanooga National Cemetery on Friday, January 22.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.