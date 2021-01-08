COVID-19 vaccinations to begin at 1:00 p.m.

Sequatchie County has received 100 doses of vaccinations for COVID-19 and shots will begin at 1:00 p.m. on January 8, Sequatchie County Emergency Management announced. Doses will be given at the high school to those in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups and those age 75 and older. Drivers are asked to enter school grounds off Jones Drive, continue in front of Griffith Elementary School and Sequatchie County Middle School, then proceed to SCHS. Through 10:30 a.m., approximately two dozen vehicles had already lined up, Director Winfred Smith said. For more on the COVID-19 situation locally, see the January 14 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.