Tiny homes project in early stages

Dunlap City Commission approved the first of three required readings on two ordinances which could bring further development within the City, during its December 29 meeting. The meeting had been postponed from earlier in the month.

Ordinance 277 includes detailed requirements for a tiny home cluster development, including the definition of a tiny home, number of such homes allowed per acre, distance from each tiny home to the next, and other legal information.

