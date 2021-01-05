Zachary Taylor “Z.T” Boyd, 89, of Dunlap, an educator, church and civic leader, went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2021 after a prolonged illness.

Z.T. was born at home on August 5, 1931 in Dunlap, Tennessee. After serving during the Korean War, he graduated from Walla Walla University in College Place, Washington in 1955. He taught high school English in Shelan, Washington prior to completing a master’s degree in Education Administration from Peabody College in Nashville in 1960. He then worked for the Tennessee State Department of Education where he met his wife of 51 years. He then served as a teacher with the Sequatchie County School System for 32 years. He was an active member of Dunlap United Methodist Church, a Sunday school teacher for the Victory Bible class, choir member, and former president of Dunlap United Methodist Men.

As a civic leader, he served as president of the Sequatchie County Retired Teachers Association and Dunlap Lions Club. To his friends and family, Z.T. served in many important roles. He was a selfless provider, wise counselor, teacher, encourager, engaging storyteller, amazing listener, spiritual leader, and loyal friend. He enjoyed music and was a devoted fiddle player. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking, reading and travel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Neta Elizabeth Boyd; brother, J. C. (Alma) Boyd; sister, Georgia Sims; brother, John Boyd; brother, Billy Boyd; sister, Avis (Ron) Walker; and nephews, Burnette Sims and John David Boyd.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Ann Boyd; son, Dr. Zachary Boyd and wife, Dr. Lori Boyd of Crossville and son, Dr. William “Brad” Boyd and wife Dr. Amy Boyd of Gainesville, Georgia. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Emily Boyd and Zachary Boyd of Crossville and William Boyd, Andrew Boyd and Catherine Boyd of Gainesville, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Wanda Boyd, Helen Cates, Reba Cates, Jean Purvis; brother-in-law, Bob Purvis and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 6, at Dunlap United Methodist Church with Rev. Leslie Daniels, Rev. Bill Wolfe and Dr. Zachary Boyd officiating.

Burial was in Rankin Cemetery with military honors provided by the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Serving as pallbearers were Larry Boyd, Wallace Cunningham, John Wayne Sims, Tommy Sims, Dewayne Sutherland and Eddie Walker. Honorary pallbearers were the Victory Bible Class from Dunlap United Methodist Church and Retired Teachers.

The family requests donations be made to Dunlap United Methodist Church or to Rankin Cemetery.

