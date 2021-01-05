Tao Johnson

Tao Dakota Johnson, a certified parachute rigger, and lifelong resident of Dunlap, passed away December 30, 2020 at the age of 28.

Tao was born August 3, 1992. He was a 2011 graduate of Sequatchie County High School and ran his own civil construction business. He was an avid gamer and loved imported cars, music, his family and his dog, Khloe.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Tamara Ashley Jones; and grandparents, Richard Caldwell Sr., Lavern Johnson and Freda Morgan.

He is survived by his love of six years, Kirsten Newman; mom, Karen Caldwell (Dennis) Fletcher; dad, Joey (Wanda) Johnson; sister, Ashley (Corey) Reynolds; brothers Ty Johnson and Steven (Emerald) Jones; grandparents, Janie Johnson, Christine Caldwell, and Loyd Grant; nephews, Tre, Braxton and Ryker Reynolds; and niece, Ashley Rose Jones; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Graveside services were held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Hixson Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements are by Standefer Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.