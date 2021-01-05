Kenneth Hinshaw

Kenneth Avery Hinshaw, 77, of Millington, passed away peacefully at Methodist North Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born in Dunlap on October 8, 1943 and graduated from Munford High School with outstanding athletic accomplishments. He enjoyed coaching boys’ basketball and girls’ softball. His career began in management at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and continued into banking. Of all his jobs, he was most proud of working for NBC at Commerce Square in downtown Memphis. He was a member of Kerrville Presbyterian Church and a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Louise Hinshaw and his father, Robert Benjamin Hinshaw.

He leaves his wife of 52 years, Holly Timbs Henshaw; his daughters, Heather (Brent) Chalker and Lindsey Byard (Annette); his two precious grandchildren, Cally and Hollis Chalker; brother, James (Patricia) Hinshaw; sisters, Brenda (Dan) Warthen and Michelle (Bryan) Cole; uncles, Donnie (Connie) Sims and Edmond Sims; aunts, Betty, Mary Jane and Joyce Sims; numerous cousins; and many people who loved him.

Munford Funeral Home of Brentwood was in charge of arrangements.