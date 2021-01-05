Danny Sprouse

Private graveside services and interment for Danny C. Sprouse, 79, of Walling, were held Monday, January 4 at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Bro. Kevin Daughrity officiated.

Danny passed away Friday January 1, 2021 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center due to COVID-19 complications.

He was born January 13, 1941 in Dunlap to the late Ollie and Octa Hughes Sprouse. Danny was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired farmer and his hobbies included fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Lena Dunn Sprouse; sister, Dean (Roy) Johnson; brothers, George (Sue) Sprouse and Larry Sprouse; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; sisters-in-law, Lois Selby and Venita (Tootise) Dunn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dora Lou Sprouse Dotson.

The family would like to say a special thank you to NHC home health nurses and therapists that were helping to care for Mr. Sprouse. Also, thanks to Dr. Robert Knowles and staff, White County EMS, and CRMC 5E staff that cared for him recently.

Dyer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Share your thoughts and memories at www.dyerfh.com.