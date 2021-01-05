Cecil Nunley

Cecil Earl Nunley passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at CHI Memorial Hospital.

Cecil was a 46-year lifetime member of the Sequatchie County Rescue Squad. Over the decades, he served as captain and unit director longer than any other member in Sequatchie County. He served as Region 3 Vice President of the Tennessee Association Rescue Squad for many years. Cecil helped to build the Rescue Squad building in the 1970’s. He holds many certifications, including being an instructor and has taught many volunteers across the Southeast life-saving techniques, also serving as a volunteer himself with the Red Cross, Dunlap Lions Club Toy/Food Drive, Maurice Colbert Motorcycle Run, Christmas in July 5K, Special Olympics, and many more.

He was an elected constable and on the Board of Directors E911 and Communications. Watching Cecil, you could see what it truly meant to be a part of a loving community and family. He taught us to always put others before ourselves, and because of the fantastic things he did, the entire community knows him and will miss him.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Louise Nunley; father, Roy Nunley; step-mother, Frances

Nunley; mother, Marie Worley; and sisters, Gail Nunley and Treva Land Morrison.

He is survived by his second love, Melinda Myers; children, Lisa (Brian) DeClercq, Tina (Eddie) Narramore, and Scott Myers; grandchildren, Katlin Davis, Rayven (Devin) Sims, Cameron Davis, Paige Narramore, and Izzy Narramore; siblings, Ed (Susie) Nunley, Allen (Ruth) Nunley, and June Reed; and all his brothers and sisters within the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, January 5 at Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Sequatchie County Rescue Squad or Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.