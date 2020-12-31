COVID-19 vaccinations available Saturday morning

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for specific groups on Saturday morning, January 2 at Sequatchie County High School, Sequatchie County Emergency Management Director Winfred Smith announced. One hundred doses will be given to those in the 1a and 1b groups. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1a includes healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. In group 1b are frontline essential workers and people age 75 and older. The vaccinations are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue until 4:00 p.m., or until they run out, Smith added. For more, see the January 7 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.