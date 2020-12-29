Steve “Chopper” Lamb Sr.

Steve Hollis Lamb, Sr. “Chopper”, 72, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 after an extended illness. He attended Dunlap First Baptist Church, and was an avid lover of hot rods and old cars. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Cora James, and Walter and Grace Lamb; and father, Hollis Boynton Lamb.

Steve is survived by his wife, Judy Wallace Lamb; mother, Polly Lamb; son, Steven (Crystal) Lamb; aunt, Betty James; uncle, Herman James; two grandchildren, Abriella Renee and Caiden Hollis Lamb; along with several cousins.

Graveside services were held Thursday, December 17 at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

